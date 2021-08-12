Iraqi authorities urged to issue 15-day visa to Pakistani religious tourists

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday urged Iraqi authorities to issue at least 15 day religious tourist visa to Pakistani pilgrims instead of only seven days visa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday urged Iraqi authorities to issue at least 15 day religious tourist visa to Pakistani pilgrims instead of only seven days visa. Talking to a high level delegation led by Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein, the minister urged devising strategy to facilitate religious tourists by issuing individual and group visas. The minister also demanded the facility of direct flights to Najaf and Baghdad from different cities of the country.

He said Pakistani people has historical, religious, spiritual relations with the people of Iraq.

In the meeting, the dignitaries discussed early completion of Ziarayat directorate in Iraq and completion of Pakistan House in Karbala for facilitation of Pakistani religious tourists.

The minister said the relations of both countries have further strengthened in last three years.

The delegation comprising Iraqi Foreign Minister Fawad Hussein, Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta, Deputy Head of Mission Iraq Mahmoud Khalid and Suleiman Khalid.

Parliamentary Secretary ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony Aftab Jehangir, Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ijab Khan Jaffar, Pakistan ambassador in Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and other officers were present in the meeting.