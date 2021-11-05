UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Authorities Urged To Issue 5,000 Visas For Abdul Qadir Jilani's Urs

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday asked Iraqi authorities to issue at least 5,000 visas to Pakistani pilgrims desiring to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani schedule to be held in Baghdad

Talking to Iraqi ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta, he urged Iraqi authorities to provide optimum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that talks have been held with PIA chairman for direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to Baghdad. And running special flights from Karachi and Lahore for attending "Giyarveen Sharif" in Baghdad.

During the meeting, consultations were held on the issuance of visas and facilities for visitors on the occasion of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani's annual Urs.

Speaking on the occasion Iraqi ambassador to Pakistan vowed providing best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

He assured contacting Iraqi Interior and foreign ministries for facilitating in visas issuance to Pakistani pilgrims on the occasion of Giyarveen Sharif.

PIA chairman has assured full cooperation for the provision of travel facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

Visa counselor and other embassy officials were also present in the meeting.

