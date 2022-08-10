UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Commander Lauds Pakistan Navy Efforts For Regional Maritime Security

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander of Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid Wednesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and appreciated Pakistan Navy's efforts and initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the commander was received by the Naval Chief and was presented Guard of Honour and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. Later, the Iraqi commander was given detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander of Iraqi Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

