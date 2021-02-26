UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Defence Minister Lauds Professionalism Of Pakistani Armed Forces

Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Iraqi Defence Minister lauds professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Defence Minister of Iraq, Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori Friday lauded the professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

The Iraqi Defence Minister who was on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters, said a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, it added.

Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

