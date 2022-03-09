Iraqi delegation visits Kocha Risaldar Mosque; grieved with bereaved families

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Iraq government Wednesday visited Kocha Risaldar mosque, where 68 persons were martyred in a terrorists' attack, and expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved families.

The delegation led by Fadhil Abbas Saleh and comprised of Imam Masjid Harram Imam Hussain, Osama Abdul Hamza Abdullah, Hussein Adnan Merza, Ghaith Basim Abdulhadi, Ali Muhmedkadem Ali and Hani Mohsinridha.

The delegation strongly condemned the terrorists' attack and termed it a cowardly act by enemy of islam. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the government and people of Pakistan and said they were equally mourned the killing of innocent people.

The delegation offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed early recovery of the injured.

Later Imam Masjid Harram Imam Hussain Osama Abdul Hamza Abdullah gave Azan at the mosque and the delegation offered Namaz there.

