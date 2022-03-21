Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in Islamabad for OIC-CFM moot

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Mohammad Hussain and Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) on March 22 to 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Mohammad Hussain and Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) on March 22 to 23.

They were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at the Islamabad International Airport by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East.