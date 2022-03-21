UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Deputy PM, Nigerian State Minister Arrive In Islamabad For OIC-CFM Moot

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in Islamabad for OIC-CFM moot

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Mohammad Hussain and Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) on March 22 to 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Mohammad Hussain and Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) on March 22 to 23.

They were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at the Islamabad International Airport by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Middle East March Airport

Recent Stories

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders pro ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

18 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on post pandemic approaches begin ..

Int'l conference on post pandemic approaches begins at Sindh University

20 seconds ago
 Outbreak of skin disease reported in Balochistan

Outbreak of skin disease reported in Balochistan

21 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews development schemes ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews development schemes for south Punjab

23 seconds ago
 UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Uk ..

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Ukraine on Friday, Hopes for Mor ..

38 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>