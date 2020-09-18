Iraqi envoy, Qadri discuss optimum facilities for Zaireen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta Thursday called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and discussed provision of optimum facilities to Pakistani Zaireen (visitors) on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The envoy apprised the minister about the steps taken for the protection of Pakistani Zaireen in Iraq. Zairat policy about Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) would be announced within next few days, said a press release.

The minister appreciated Iraqi government for providing facilities and demanded ensuring health and other facilities to Pakistani Zaireen at Baghdad and Najaf airports.

The minister said a comprehensive Ziarat policy was being devised to ensure maximum facilities to the religious tourists.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani strongly condemned the assassination of Dr Lal Chand Bagri in his clinic situated at Tando Allahyar (Sindh).

He urged the provincial authorities to provide justice to the heirs of slain doctor and award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Out of two murderers, one had already been arrested, said Chela Ram.