Iraqi FM Arriving Pakistan On Two-day Visit Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:26 PM

Iraqi FM arriving Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

During the visit the two Foreign Ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations, review close cooperation in multilateral organizations and hold consultation on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein is undertaking a bilateral two-day visit to Pakistan from tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited the Iraqi foreign minister.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

Pakistan and Iraq have close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture and Pakistan wants to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields. The relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues.

