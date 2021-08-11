Iraqi FM is arriving in Islamabad today

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Fuad Hussain during his two-day official visit will see his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and will discuss bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit Foreign Ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations.

They will review close cooperation in multilateral organizations and hold consultation on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues. The Iraqi Foreign Minister will also call on Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.