ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Defence Minister, Iraq, Secretary General Jabbar Thejel Mutlag Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace.

During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest, enhanced bilateral relations and defence cooperation were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

The air chief further highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber and niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence had profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security.

"Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies through smart inductions and human resource development for cost effective operations," he said.

Both the dignitaries also agreed to further optimize the existing ties between both the air forces particularly in training and operational domains.