IRC Country Director Apprises Chairman NDMA On Progress Of Flood Recovery Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IRC Country Director apprises Chairman NDMA on progress of flood recovery plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Country Director Pakistan of International Rescue Committee (IRC), Shabnam Baloch on Friday called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, and apprised him of progress on the recovery plan being executed by IRC in flood-ravaged areas.

She commended the role of NDMA and related Government departments for coordination and facilitation in relief operations during an emergency situation, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA acknowledged the rescue and relief efforts by IRC in flood-hit areas.

He emphasized laying out a comprehensive response model for donors and international as well as local NGOs for well-coordinated and tangible outcomes of the relief and rehabilitation process.

He highlighted the upcoming NDMA's public declaration to indicate the contours of the future Disaster Management Plan in Pakistan after consultation with all key stakeholders.

Both sides agreed on conducting seminars and workshops to deliberate upon proactive disaster management and mitigation templates.

