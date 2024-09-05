IRC Delegation Calls On CM’s Aide, Assures To Start Welfare Schemes In Chagarzai
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of International Rescue Committee (IRC) led by Country Director, Shabnum Baloch called on Advisor to Chief Minister on sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan and discussed welfare projects underway in District Buner.
Governance Liasion Officer, Syed Dia-ul-Mulk, Proejct Manager, Imran and Communication Officer, Afaq Ahmad was also present on the occasion.
Talking to delegation, CM advisor appreciated the efforts of IRC to promote hygiene and to provide potable water to communities residing in far flung areas of the province.
He also urged IRC to start clean water provision scheme in Tehsil Chagarzai where are people are facing problems due to depletion of underground water. He also assured government cooperation and assistance to IRC for continuing welfare work in backward areas.
Country Director IRC said that 52 clean water provision schemes have been completed in Buner and work is underway on 22 schemes of similar nature. She also assured to consider Teshil Chagarzai as a priority area for initiating new schemes.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader pleads for discouraging indefinite extensions on legislative bills’ reports in S ..54 seconds ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association1 minute ago
-
Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees1 minute ago
-
Minister Tarar chairs review meeting on Pakistan's 2nd periodic report1 minute ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over demise of Journalist Chaudhry Asghar, Majid Jadoon2 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers delegation meets Bahawalpur DC2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat launches anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority clears dog meat rumour11 minutes ago
-
SU announces "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" in October11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 gamblers, recover gambling cards, bet money11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi11 minutes ago