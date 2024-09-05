Open Menu

IRC Delegation Calls On CM’s Aide, Assures To Start Welfare Schemes In Chagarzai

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of International Rescue Committee (IRC) led by Country Director, Shabnum Baloch called on Advisor to Chief Minister on sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan and discussed welfare projects underway in District Buner.

Governance Liasion Officer, Syed Dia-ul-Mulk, Proejct Manager, Imran and Communication Officer, Afaq Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

Talking to delegation, CM advisor appreciated the efforts of IRC to promote hygiene and to provide potable water to communities residing in far flung areas of the province.

He also urged IRC to start clean water provision scheme in Tehsil Chagarzai where are people are facing problems due to depletion of underground water. He also assured government cooperation and assistance to IRC for continuing welfare work in backward areas.

Country Director IRC said that 52 clean water provision schemes have been completed in Buner and work is underway on 22 schemes of similar nature. She also assured to consider Teshil Chagarzai as a priority area for initiating new schemes.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Water Buner Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

36 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

45 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan