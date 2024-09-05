IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of International Rescue Committee (IRC) led by Country Director, Shabnum Baloch called on Advisor to Chief Minister on sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan and discussed welfare projects underway in District Buner.

Governance Liasion Officer, Syed Dia-ul-Mulk, Proejct Manager, Imran and Communication Officer, Afaq Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

Talking to delegation, CM advisor appreciated the efforts of IRC to promote hygiene and to provide potable water to communities residing in far flung areas of the province.

He also urged IRC to start clean water provision scheme in Tehsil Chagarzai where are people are facing problems due to depletion of underground water. He also assured government cooperation and assistance to IRC for continuing welfare work in backward areas.

Country Director IRC said that 52 clean water provision schemes have been completed in Buner and work is underway on 22 schemes of similar nature. She also assured to consider Teshil Chagarzai as a priority area for initiating new schemes.

