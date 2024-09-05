Open Menu

IRC Delegation Calls On Fakhre Jahan To Discuss Developmental Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A representative delegation of International Rescue Committee (IRC), led by Country Director Shabnam Baloch,called on Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan here at his office and discussed developmental projects in Buner.

The International humanitarian organization delegation mainly focussed on the humanitarian projects being undertaken by the IRC in Pakistan, specifically in the Buner District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The other delegates included Deputy Director SSBC Omar, Head of Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farhat Abbas, Governance Liaison Officer Syed Daya ul Mulk, Project Manager Imran, and Communication Officer Afaq Ahmad.

The Sports Advisor praised the IRC's efforts in providing clean drinking water, hygiene promotion and other humanitarian initiatives in underserved areas. He highlighted the clean water supply projects in Buner as a significant and beneficial effort for the local poor population.

The Advisor requested the IRC's Country Director to prioritize initiating water supply schemes in the Chagharzai Tehsil due to the urgent need for clean drinking water in the local population. He emphasized that the decreasing ground water table have exacerbated the water supply issue in Chagharzai, and he hoped the IRC would address this critical need through their humanitarian projects.

He suggested that the IRC establish future water schemes in Chagharzai with solar systems and install water tanks in various areas to store clean drinking water.The Sports Advisor assured the IRC representatives of the government's full support and cooperation.

He added that the IRC could contribute to human development and welfare in Chagharzai across various sectors, and the local community would welcome the organization's efforts.

The IRC Country Director noted that the organization operates in 49 districts across the country, including Buner. She mentioned that 52 clean water and other facilities schemes have been completed in Buner with IRC's assistance, and work is ongoing on approximately 22 more. She agreed with the Advisor's suggestions and assured that Chagharzai would be considered in the IRC’s future priority projects.

During the meeting, the IRC Country Director presented a shield from her organization to the Sports Advisor, who in turn presented also a shield to her as a token of appreciation.

APP/ijz/

