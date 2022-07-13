IRC launches relief activities for Balochistan flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :As the torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan areas have played wreak killing dozens of people, including women and children, and over 150,000 population in need of humanitarian assistance, 30,000 badly affected, an emergency has been declared in the provincial metropolitan city followed by relief operations at all levels.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has initiated response activities in Pishin and Quetta districts.

With the financial aid of German Federal Foreign Office, the IRC's internal funds and support of its on-ground partner, the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), the IRC has launched a rapid emergency response within 24 hours of the declaration of emergency, which is being implemented in close coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochsitan, said a news release.

"To minimize the adversity caused by natural disasters, the relevant actors need to plan beyond the immediate response and work closely with geologists, environmentalists, and researchers to examine, assess, and review potential future climate risks to timely alert the decision-makers," said Shabnam Baloch, IRCs Country Director.

She said, it is equally important to understand that natural calamities further aggravate the vulnerability of women and girls and so, any response or management efforts must be designed keeping their unique protection issues in mind.

While speaking about the response, Muhammad Shareef, IRCs Head of Office, Balochistan, said, "Our efforts are geared towards providing maximum possible relief to those most in need." "We have so far set up three free medical camps in the flood-affected areas. More than 500 Afghan refugees and host communities have so far availed the services," shared Esfandyar Baloch, CEO PPHI, while giving details of the relief operations.

He said that under this rapid response, more than 350 food packages and over 250 dignity kits are being distributed among the affected population.

According to the assistant commissioner, the wards and emergency room of Muslim Bagh Civil Hospital were flooded, while rain in the hilly areas of Muslim Bagh damaged more than 100 houses.

Most of the access roads to remote areas of Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Harnai have been affected, hampering rescue operations in several areas.

A Pishin administration official said hundreds of mud-houses were washed away or badly damaged in Malikyar, Don Khanozai and Sheikhmalzai areas of Pishin as floodwater coming from hilly areas of Burshor lashed the area.

The IRC has also responded to similar emergencies in the past by providing a humanitarian response in terms of food items, non-food items, and basic healthcare camps.

The organization is coordinating with the district and provincial disaster management authorities to keep them abreast with the situation and provide relief updates from the target districts.