IRCO To Send 100-tonne Emergency Relief For Pakistani Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Organization Mehdi Valipour on Tuesday said the organisation was ready to send 100 tonnes of emergency housing supplies to flood victims in Pakistan.

Talking to IRNA news agency, he said that this consignment including 1,000 tents, 2,000 carpets and 4,000 blankets and other emergency relief items would be provided to the flood victims.

Valipour said the International Department of the Iranian Red Crescent was now in consultation with the Pakistani authorities to send the consignment of emergency shelter supplies and if necessary permits were obtained, it would be sent through the Chabahar Border.

He added that the relief and medical team of the Iranian Red Crescent was also ready to be sent to the flood-affected areas.

He said that according to Pakistani media, more than 1,000 people have died and 1,000 residential units have been destroyed in recent weeks due to heavy rains in various parts of the country, especially Balochistan and Sindh.

Mehdi said that more than 30 million people in different parts of Pakistan was affected by floods and other natural calamities caused by abnormal rains.

