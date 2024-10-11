IRCRA, BKUC conference promotes peace, environmental stewardship across nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A one-day national conference titled ‘Fostering Global Peace, Climate Action, and Sustainable Tourism’ was successfully held at Bacha Khan University Charsadda (BKUC) focusing on uniting community leaders, youth, and other stake holders to promote peace, climate resilience, and sustainable development across the nation.

The event, organized by the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Planning and Development, BKUC, brought together over 200 participants, including scholars, community leaders, youth representatives, and climate action advocates, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The conference also emphasized the national narrative Paigham-e-Pakistan, which seeks to foster unity and peace across the nation.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome address from Muhammad Israr, President of IRCRA, who stressed the need for collective efforts to address the challenges of peace building, climate action, and sustainable tourism.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BKUC, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the critical importance of addressing the climate crisis through education and peace initiatives.

He underscored the role that academic institutions and community leaders can play in mitigating the effects of climate change.

The conference featured a range of presentations on various topics, including an ‘Integrated Framework for Global and Regional Peace, Climate Action, and Sustainable Tourism’, delivered by Dr. Naila, Chairperson of the Economic Department at BKUC.

Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Head of Islamic Studies at BKUC, discussed ‘Youth Empowerment in Relation to Climate Change’, while Khurshid Nadeem, Chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority, emphasized the significance of mobilizing religious leaders and communities for climate action.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Member of the Shariat Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, presented his insights on ‘Islamic Perspectives on Sustainability, Social Inclusion, and Resilience’, advocating for faith-based approaches to social and environmental stewardship.

The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration between youth and religious leaders in advancing peace, climate action, and sustainable development. Participants agreed that integrated approaches involving all segments of society are essential for achieving long-term environmental and social harmony.