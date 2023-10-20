Open Menu

IRCRA Condemns Israeli Atrocities In Gaza Strip, Urges Peaceful Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 05:36 PM

IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, urges peaceful resolution

The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) on Friday urged an immediate halt to continuing Israeli atrocities, and abuses of human rights and international agreements in the Gaza Strip seeking a peaceful resolution of the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) on Friday urged an immediate halt to continuing Israeli atrocities, and abuses of human rights and international agreements in the Gaza Strip seeking a peaceful resolution of the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Talking to the media, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani said the people of Palestine, particularly of Gaza were enduring immense hardships as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression causing a great loss of innocent lives and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza.

Terming it a clear violation of fundamental principles of humanity and international laws, he emphasized the pivotal role that Muslim countries could play in addressing the tense situation.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and religious scholars and leaders had a unique responsibility and moral authority to foster an environment conducive to peaceful dialogue aimed at resolving the Israel-Palestine issue.

He stated, "We believe that the voices of Muslim countries and their religious leaders must be united in calling for a just and peaceful resolution to this longstanding conflict. The principles of justice, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, which are deeply rooted in Islamic teachings, must guide our path towards a just and lasting solution."

He opined that the Muslim countries must collaborate with other nations to facilitate and mediate peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine. Both the parties should engage in genuine and open-minded dialogue, recognizing the rights of all involved, including the Palestinian right to self-rule, he added.

Israr called upon the international community to stand united against the atrocities in Gaza, support the efforts of the OIC, and champion dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to achieve a peaceful resolution. The world must ensure the due rights of the people of Gaza and the entire region so that they could experience peace and stability in their lives.

Related Topics

Resolution World Israel Palestine Gaza Guide Moral Muslim Media All OIC

Recent Stories

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

5 minutes ago
 Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relat ..

Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

5 minutes ago
 UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

2 hours ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

3 hours ago
vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

4 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan