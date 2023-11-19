Open Menu

IRCRA Distributes Aid To Afghan Refugees At Torkham Border, Emphasizes Deep Ties Between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IRCRA distributes aid to Afghan refugees at Torkham Border, emphasizes deep ties between Pakistan, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) on Sunday persistently carried out the distribution of aid and gifts to Afghan refugees at the Torkham border.

Supported by a select-group of philanthropists, IRCRA initiated the assistance process for Afghan refugees from the very outset. Concurrently, various charitable organizations, including local tribal elders, actively participated in aiding and supporting the departing refugees.

Participants among the Afghan refugee community expressed gratitude towards IRCRA and the Pakistani community for this compassionate gesture.

Talking to media, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani emphasized that a prosperous and stable Afghanistan was the shared aspiration of our nations and to achieve this goal, the organizations, institutions, and citizens of both countries must collaboratively contribute.

President Madani underscored the need for Pakistan and Afghanistan to formulate a unified strategy addressing common concerns, such as terrorism and extremism, to foster economic stability in both nations.

He stressed the importance of fostering strong working relations between the two fraternal nations to address these challenges effectively.

He expressed gratitude to the Afghan refugees for their continual contributions to the development of Pakistan. In return, the Afghan refugees acknowledged the generosity of the Pakistani people in keeping their doors open during challenging times and providing them with ample opportunities.

Meanwhile, IRCRA Director Tahmeed Jan Azhari emphasized the profound ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, rooted in historical, cultural, linguistic, and religious foundations.

He asserted that these connections should not be undermined by social media propaganda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Social Media Border Sunday Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

10 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan