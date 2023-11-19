IRCRA distributes aid to Afghan refugees at Torkham Border, emphasizes deep ties between Pakistan, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) on Sunday persistently carried out the distribution of aid and gifts to Afghan refugees at the Torkham border.

Supported by a select-group of philanthropists, IRCRA initiated the assistance process for Afghan refugees from the very outset. Concurrently, various charitable organizations, including local tribal elders, actively participated in aiding and supporting the departing refugees.

Participants among the Afghan refugee community expressed gratitude towards IRCRA and the Pakistani community for this compassionate gesture.

Talking to media, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani emphasized that a prosperous and stable Afghanistan was the shared aspiration of our nations and to achieve this goal, the organizations, institutions, and citizens of both countries must collaboratively contribute.

President Madani underscored the need for Pakistan and Afghanistan to formulate a unified strategy addressing common concerns, such as terrorism and extremism, to foster economic stability in both nations.

He stressed the importance of fostering strong working relations between the two fraternal nations to address these challenges effectively.

He expressed gratitude to the Afghan refugees for their continual contributions to the development of Pakistan. In return, the Afghan refugees acknowledged the generosity of the Pakistani people in keeping their doors open during challenging times and providing them with ample opportunities.

Meanwhile, IRCRA Director Tahmeed Jan Azhari emphasized the profound ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, rooted in historical, cultural, linguistic, and religious foundations.

He asserted that these connections should not be undermined by social media propaganda.