IRD ED leaves for USA to pursue his Fulbright Research Fellowship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Associate Professor of politics and Executive Director of Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue (IRD), International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Husnul Amin has left for USA to pursue his Fulbright research fellowship at the Stockton University Galloway.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Dr Husnul Amin would work under the mentorship of renowned historian Prof Robert Nichols.

Dr Amin's postdoctoral project is a challenging study funded by the Fulbright Foundation.

This research is mainly set to unpack these processes which took place during non-movement phase and to underscore how these multiple quiet encroachments in the domains of music, poetry, story-telling, direct observations, progressive scholars' debates, reformist ulema, teachers, and writers continued collective quiet resistance.