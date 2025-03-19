IRD Integrates 25 Mirpur AJK Outlets Into Digital POS System
March 19, 2025
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2025) The outlets of 25 brands of national and international chains out of total of existing 55 brands in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have so far been integrated with AJK POS system by the AJK Inland Revenue Department (IRD) since its launching in mid of February this year.
This was disclosed by Commissioner Inland Revenue Department AJK (South), Syed Ansar Ali while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
The Commissioner continued that in the wake of the ongoing drive to ensure implementation of the recently launched latest digital POS (Payment On Sales) system for realisation of sales tax simultaneously with the sale of the products by the outlets of various brands of international chains in AJK including Mirpur, the State Inland Revenue Department AJK sealed OPTP Mirpur Fast Food outlet of international chain for alleged violation of Sales Tax POS law provisions, he added. The OPTP outlet was sealed for violation of Sales Tax POS law provisions, he said while responding to a question.
Syed Ansar Ali continued that the International food chain Domino's Mirpur outlet, which was earlier sealed for violation of the POS law provisions, has been desealed. Domino was amongst those outlets of international brands which previously sealed, he added.
The IRD Commissioner said the POS task Force of the IRD sealed both of the outlets as per enforced law on his directives.
To a question, Syed Anser Ali told that 25 brands out of total 55 international brands have so far been integrated with AJK POS system since its launching in mid of February this year.
The Commissioner IRD (South) AJK said while responding to a question said that the Inland Revenue Department was determined to increase the state revenue through bringing maximum of the entrepreneurs in the tax net through collection of sales and Income tax ensuring transparency in letter and spirit by AJK IRD by discouraging the tax evasion from its roots across the region.
The Commissioner IRD AJK said "POS Task Force use to monitor the POS' implementation round the clock through surprise visits, checking of invoices from customers so that if any violation of POS procedure detected by any brand, action be taken accordingly", he added.
The POS task force, formulated by CIR South, comprises 6-8 inspectors, IT experts, and excise constables. Notably, there is no designated head of the task force. Instead, a duty rostrum, formulated by the CIR, is authorized to conduct surprise checks on all brands every hour to monitor the POS system and tax collection.
The task force also includes all Deputy Commissioners IRD Mirpur and utilizes a WhatsApp group to share invoices from brand outlets for the Commissioner IRD's review. This setup enables the higher IRD authorities to effectively monitor the task force's activities.
APP/ahr/378
