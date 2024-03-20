IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

To mark World TB Day, IRD Pakistan shared the groundbreaking results of the endTB Clinical Trial, conducted with the support of the Government of Sindh

Led by a consortium of partners, including IRD, Medicines Sans Frontiers, and Partners in Health, Pakistan was part of a multi-center study that enrolled 754 participants with multidrug or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) from seven countries.

The trial aimed to evaluate five new, all-oral, 9-month regimens compared to the current standard of care MDR/RR-TB treatment.

Led by IRD in collaboration with Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Sindh from 2019 to 2023, Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented resilience despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic floods of 2022, maintaining full participation without any individuals discontinuing their treatment.

The trial found that three new drug regimens had similar efficacy and safety to standard treatment while reducing the treatment duration by up to two-thirds.

Additionally, a fourth regimen offers a viable alternative for those unable to tolerate bedaquiline or linezolid, key drugs in the existing recommended regimen for MDR/RR-TB.

Chief guest Dr. Zulfiqar Dharejo, DDG of Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Sindh appreciated the efforts of IRD Pakistan for organizing this event ad said that it was not an easy task to support the patients of tuberculosis and fight TB with a great number of healthcare workers, However we are looking forward to witnessing the results of endTB clinical trials.

He said that It was a great experience to collaborate with IRD and work for tuberculosis services, mental health, Hepatitis C, and other healthcare services.

Complementing the efforts of the trial, IRD launched the Community Action Group (CAG) approach in 2019. This integrated community feedback in the trial built transparency and trust to ensure inclusive research.

With over 100 members across various districts of Sindh, the CAGs have been pivotal in raising TB awareness, offering education, reducing stigma, and providing essential support amidst crises like the pandemic lockdowns and floods.

Dr. Amanullah Jhatial Director Institute of Chest Disease Kotri euologized efforts of IRD for organizing this event amicably.

The endTB Clinical trial results, offering hope in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis, were shared during the World Tuberculosis Day event organized by IRD Pakistan, in Hyderabad.

Governmental and NGO partners, physicians, community health workers, and affected communities attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Aneeta Pasha, Country Director of IRD Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of community-centric approaches in research. "TB cannot be eradicated unless all stakeholders and partners come together to provide comprehensive and integrated services. she added

One of the key stakeholders is marginalized communities who suffer the most. Including their voices in research essential to achieving meaningful impact." IRD Pakistan and its partners eagerly await this evidence to translate into policy changes that provide clinicians with a wider array of treatment options, spearheading a new direction in the global fight against drug-resistant TB.

IRD Pakistan leads the charge in reshaping public health initiatives across Pakistan. With a dedicated team of over 400 professionals, IRD Pakistan is one of our global network's largest public health teams.

