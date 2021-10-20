IRD to hold consultative meeting on Oct 21

Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD's) first provincial consultative meeting "Uniform National Curriculum and Our Education System" would be held on October 21 (Thursday) at University of Balochistan (UoB).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD's) first provincial consultative meeting "Uniform National Curriculum and Our education System" would be held on October 21 (Thursday) at University of Balochistan (UoB).

Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr.

Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Chancellor of UoB Dr. Shafiq Ahmed Awan, Executive Director of IRD Dr. Hassan Al-Amin, Dean Research Professor Dr. Malik Muhammad Tariq, young scholars from Balochistan and prominentscholars will attend the consultative gathering.

While the consultative meeting will also be participated by faculty members and students of various departments of the university.