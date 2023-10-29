IREN squad confiscates illegal imported cigarette during raid in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad of the Regional Tax Office Abbottabad confiscated a huge quantity of illegally imported cigarettes during a raid in Abbottabad on Sunday.

This operation was part of a broader effort to combat tax evasion, extending to the Hazara region, under the directives of Chief Commissioner Abid Mahmood and conducted under the supervision of Zonal Commissioner Fazal Sabhan.

According to details, the IREN Squad team, led by Audit Officer Sajid Ahmad and Senior Inspector Arshad Ahmad, carried out a planned operation in various markets in Abbottabad city and confiscated a huge quantity of illegally imported cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were shifted to the Regional Income Tax Office while a legal action was initiated against the accused.

The case of illegally imported cigarettes was transferred to the Regional Tax Office in Abbottabad, following orders from Additional Commissioner Jauhar Ali Shah.

The Regional Tax Office had issued warnings to potential tax evaders throughout the Hazara region. They also distributed informative pamphlets to shopkeepers in local markets, aiming to raise awareness about the consequences of tax evasion.