Irfan Ali Baloch assumes charge as DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Irfan Ali Baloch, PSP, (BS-20) has assumed the charge of office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range on May 31, 2021, in pursuance of the notification of Services, General Administration & Coordination Department Karachi' Notification dated May26, 2021.

Irfan Ali Baloch has replaced Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, PSP (BS-20, said a statement on Wednesday.