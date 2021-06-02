Irfan Ali Baloch Assumes Charge As DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad
Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Irfan Ali Baloch, PSP, (BS-20) has assumed the charge of office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range on May 31, 2021, in pursuance of the notification of Services, General Administration & Coordination Department Karachi' Notification dated May26, 2021.
Irfan Ali Baloch has replaced Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, PSP (BS-20, said a statement on Wednesday.