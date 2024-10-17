Irfan Ali Shaikh takes charge as Director Finance at Mehran University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Irfan Ali Sheikh has officially assumed his duties as the Director of Finance at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, as appointed by the Sindh Department of Universities and Boards.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar of the University, Lachman Das Sutahar, Director Finance Irfan Ali Shaikh has been appointed for a three-year term by the Government of Sindh, and he has started his responsibilities in this capacity.