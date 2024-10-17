Open Menu

Irfan Ali Shaikh Takes Charge As Director Finance At Mehran University

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Irfan Ali Shaikh takes charge as Director Finance at Mehran University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Irfan Ali Sheikh has officially assumed his duties as the Director of Finance at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, as appointed by the Sindh Department of Universities and Boards.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar of the University, Lachman Das Sutahar, Director Finance Irfan Ali Shaikh has been appointed for a three-year term by the Government of Sindh, and he has started his responsibilities in this capacity.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology Government

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

55 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

2 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

3 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

3 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

16 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan