ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Irfan Ali, a photographer won 'Serena Hotel Photography Competition' titled "Discover Pakistan " organized under cultural diplomacy of the hotel

The theme of this year competition was 'People and Culture of Pakistan'. Entrants were allowed to upload three images maximum.

The winner's work would be published in Serena Hotel's Discover Pakistan Book Vol-3.