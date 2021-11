ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Irfan Ali Baloch (BS-20), an officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in Islamabad.

