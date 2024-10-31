Irfan Mehsud, A Source Of Pride For Nation: Station Commander
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brig. Amir Hayat has said that Irfan Mehsud, a holder of over 100 Guinness World Records, was a source of pride for the area and the country as well.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Irfan Mehsud, who holds over 100 Guinness World Records, here at his office on Thursday.
The station commander added that the Pakistan Army will continue to encourage athletes who perform exceptionally in the field of sports.
He congratulated Irfan Mehsud on his historic achievements and offered his support.
He said that Pak Army would continue to extend all possible support for the promotion of sports along with maintaining peace and order in the country. He said that there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan.
It is worth mentioning here that Irfan Mehsud is specialist martial arts and holds more than 100 Guinness World Records. He also runs a training academy in Dera. His five sons, including Sufyan Mehsud, and several students are also world record holders.
