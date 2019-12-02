Irfan Memon assumes charge as DG PFA

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The new Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Irfan Nawaz Memon, assumed the charge of his office on Monday.

He belongs to 35th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services. Before his posting as DG PFA, he was working as a CEO of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC).

He has also given his expertise in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department as a Special Secretary.

After taking charge, the heads of operations wing of the PFA briefed DG Irfan Memon.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that elimination of food adulteration is a top priority. He further said that all steps to be taken to spread the wings of PFA at Tehsil Level and bring reforms in the food law. Recruitment of the required staff is also the top priority to fully enable Punjab Food Authority, he added.