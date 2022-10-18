Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Irfan Qadir on Tuesday termed the PTI's long march call an unconstitutional step to pressurize the government for holding general elections before the time

Talking to a private television channel, he said there was a constitutional way to dissolve the assemblies.

Imran was not adopting the path of law and Constitution and pressing the government through his protest demonstrations, he added.

He asked the Chairman PTI to visit parliament and discuss matter of elections with the coalition government.

In reply to a question about allegations against election commission, he said Imran Khan has leveled baseless allegations against the national institution.

The SAPM said incumbent government will adopt all legal and constitutional ways for organizing next general elections in a transparent manner.