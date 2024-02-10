Irfan Shafi Khokhar wins PP-167

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Shafi Khokhar has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-167 Lahore XXIII by securing 23,248 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ammar Bashir who bagged 21,169 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained at 42.56 per cent.