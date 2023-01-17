UrduPoint.com

Irfan Siddique Calls For Special Senate Body To Probe Current Economic Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Irfan Siddique calls for Special Senate body to probe current economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqe on Tuesday urged the Senate Chairman to constitute a special Senate committee to extensively probe anomalies during the last 10 years, and point out culprits who pushed the country to an economic quagmire.

Speaking on a point of order in the Upper House, he said there should be a fixation of the responsibility for current state of affairs adding "We should think about Pakistan, irrespective of political affiliation." He said the Senate would observe its golden jubilee (50-year) in March, at a time when country was enduring an economic crisis. The committee should thoroughly investigate current state of affairs, in addition to probing reasons of current economic woes.

He said former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was handed down death sentence by a member of Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission Anwaar-ul- Haq while former President Pervez Musharraf was not questioned about his unconstitutional acts.

He said the government had a smooth running in 2017, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

Earlier, Irfan Siddique pointed out the issue of his moved bill - Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2021 already passed by Senate and the National Assembly and the Senate Chairman directed Senate Secretary to look into the matter.

