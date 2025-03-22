Irfan Siddiqui accuses Gandapur of turning KP into terrorist haven

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly criticized Ali Amin Gandapur, alleging that he aims to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a hub and sanctuary for terrorists, similar to Afghanistan.

Speaking on a private television channel, Siddiqui stated, "It is unacceptable for terrorists to roam freely, take innocent lives, and face no action. If, God forbid, there is any aggression on our western border, will our armed forces wait for Gandapur’s permission to respond?"

Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, condemned the decision to resettle militants from Afghanistan into Pakistan under the previous government led by Imran Khan. He asserted that this move has resulted in a serious security challenge.

The senator emphasized that a “hard state” approach means dealing with terrorists and their supporters with an iron fist, without any leniency. He clarified that while there is no ongoing major military operation at the moment, the government retains the right to take decisive action against terrorism whenever necessary.

Referring to the recent hijacking of the Jaffer Express, Siddiqui called it a grave act of terrorism that was denounced globally, including by the United Nations Security Council.

He criticized certain political leaders and media outlets for attempting to justify terrorism under the guise of nationalism or human rights struggles, accusing them of fueling anti-military sentiment.

He reiterated that Pakistan must not tolerate individuals who support terrorists on social media or glorify them as heroes. Siddiqui supported the army chief’s stance, stating that the nation expects a firm response to terrorism.

He also lamented Pakistan’s previous leniency in dealing with incidents such as the May 9 riots, arguing that in any other country, the perpetrators and masterminds of such events would have faced severe consequences.

Siddiqui further elaborated that his remarks about filling the governance vacuum with the blood of martyrs specifically referred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where over 90% of terrorist incidents have occurred. He underscored the urgency of addressing poor governance in these regions to prevent further instability.