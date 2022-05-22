Irfan Siddiqui appeals IHC to order inquiry into his arrest, handcuffing, imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Sunday appealed to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah to order a judicial inquiry into his arrest, handcuffing and imprisonment in the High Security Block (HSB) cell of Adiala jail.

In one of his Tweets, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said, "Honorable Chief Justice, Athar Minallah Sahib! Court order regarding release of Ms. Shireen Mazari and judicial inquiry was very good. Can a judicial inquiry be conducted into my arrest at midnight without any warrant or FIR, handcuffing and putting me in a High Security Block (HSB) cell during Ms. Shireen Mazari's tenure?".

It may be recalled that Irfan Siddiqui was arrested by a heavy contingent of police and other agencies from his house in Islamabad at midnight in July 2019 during the PTI rule, without any warrant or FIR.

The next day, he was handcuffed and produced before Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch, said a news release issued here.

He was sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand, where he was put in a HSB cell along with criminals involved in heinous crimes.

It was later revealed that he was arrested under the tenancy law in reference to a house which he did not even own.

Despite repeated calls, the incident has not been investigated till date.

The arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Saturday came in the wake of an FIR registered during the PTI era regarding thousands of kanal land.

After hearing the case at midnight, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court while releasing Shirin Mazari, also ordered that a judicial commission should be set up to investigate the arrest.

In reference to this verdict, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has appealed that a judicial inquiry may also be ordered to look into his arrest without any FIR.