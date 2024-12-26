Irfan Siddiqui Appointed Spokesperson For Govt Negotiation Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, as the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee
The committee is tasked with leading crucial talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political and national issues.
Siddiqui, an integral part of the negotiation committee, also serves as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
