Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, as the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee.

The committee is tasked with leading crucial talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political and national issues.

Siddiqui, an integral part of the negotiation committee, also serves as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

