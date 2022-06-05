Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol of federation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to rise above 'dirty party politics' and better become the symbol of the federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to rise above 'dirty party politics' and better become the symbol of the federation.

In his reaction to returning of the Election Bill and NAB Rules Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament to the government, Senator Siddiqui, in a tweet, said as he had ascended to the country's top office, which was a misfortune for democracy, he should avoid petty party politics and not reject every government summary or the law passed by the Parliament.

If otherwise, he should better leave the President House, and do something for the revival of the sinking politics of his leader (Imran Khan), he added.