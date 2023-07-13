Irfan Siddiqui calls for judiciary to deliver 'easy and speedy' justice for all

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said that his leadership firmly believed in the supremacy of the constitution and stressed the need to simplify laws for the general public to provide speedy and easy justice for all.

"Law should be treated equally for everyone and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be held accountable for its anti-state acts over the past few days", he demanded while talking to the ptv news channel.

"Democracy can only flourish if the undemocratic forces are held accountable in a country and the courts should dispense justice without any discrimination," he added.

Replying to a question, he replied that all cases against Imran Khan are based on facts, adding, the scale of justice should be balanced first and then elections will be acceptable in the country.

To another question, he said Imran Khan (darling) got relief without a personal appearance in courts, adding, he should present himself for accountability and face the courts the way PML-N leadership faced in the past.

Every day IK concocted a new excuse, as he did not want to go to court and be held accountable, he added.