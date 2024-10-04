Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Calls On PM; Party's Senate Performance, Political Situation Discussed

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM; party's Senate performance, political situation discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-N Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the matters related to the parliamentary party in Senate and the country's overall political situation.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the prime minister about the performance of the PML-N's parliamentary party in the Senate, according to a PM Office press release.

Discussing the political matters, he apprised the prime minister of the details of his recent meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also congratulated the prime minister for highlighting the stance of Pakistan as well as the Muslim Ummah in his address at the recent session of the United Nations General Assembly.

