- Home
- Pakistan
- Irfan Siddiqui congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, asserts Pakistan's strength won't be challeng ..
Irfan Siddiqui Congratulates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer, Asserts Pakistan's Strength Won't Be Challenged By India
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) On the occasion of 'Youm-e-Takbeer', Senior Parliamentary Leader PML-N Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday extends heartfelt congratulations to the nation, affirms Pakistan's unwavering resolve to confront India on all fronts, citing Pakistan's diplomatic support and growing global influence.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Irfan Siddiqui expressed immense pride for Pakistan's heroes and armed forces, hailing their unwavering dedication to defending the country.
He asserted that Pakistan's strength will not be challenged by India, emphasizing the nation's unshakeable resolve and resilience.
"We stand united in our support for our armed forces, who tirelessly work to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Irfan Siddiqui said, conveying a strong message of national unity and solidarity.
He further emphasized that Pakistan's dignity and honor would remain uncompromised, reflecting the nation's unwavering commitment to its principles and values.
Responding a query, he criticized the Modi government, accusing the regime of making India diplomatically isolated and democracy infertile and slammed Modi for resorting to dramatic speeches, saying they will not work as Pakistan has laid bare his plans globally.
Irfan Siddiqui further emphasized that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should refrain from using "filmi dialogues" and instead adopt a more practical approach in his dealings with Pakistan.
"Narendra Modi is unfit to lead a country," he said, accusing Modi of "ruining India's economy and shamelessly scapegoating Pakistan without any evidence."
"India is heading towards intellectual bankruptcy under Modi' s leadership," Irfan said.
"Modi' s desperation for international backing has backfired miserably, as not a single country has lent support to his baseless claims; instead, the world is rallying behind Pakistan's narrative, exposing his diplomatic failure," he added.
"Pakistan has always maintained restraint and avoided using obscene language, but as a nuclear-capable nation, we will respond decisively to any provocation from India," he said, adding, "Our armed forces and government are vigilant, closely monitoring every statement made by Modi."
"We will not be intimidated; we will respond eye-to-eye to every act of aggression," he said, emphasizing Pakistan's determination to stand up to India.
Recent Stories
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at ..
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement
Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Siddiqui congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, asserts Pakistan's strength won't be challeng ..43 seconds ago
-
ASI Abbasi laid to rest with full honors after embracing martyrdom51 minutes ago
-
Police officer martyred, constable injured during robbers’ gunfire2 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue has re-emerged prominently: Ambassador10 hours ago
-
CM Bugti pays tribute to Armed Forces on Youm-e-Takbeer10 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer reflects nation's resolve to protect its sovereignty: Law Minister10 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs extend felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary10 hours ago
-
Former governor praised Pak army for making nation proud during recent conflict10 hours ago
-
Modi’s reckless rhetoric endangering regional peace, says Pakistan’s UN Envoy11 hours ago
-
Officials of FPCCI, UBG call on Chief Minister Bugti11 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive11 hours ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to adopt clear narrative for addressing politic ..11 hours ago