ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Friday praised the party's leadership for its unmatchable performance, ensuring Pakistan's progress despite PTI's attempts to create political instability.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Irfan Siddiqui credited his party's leadership for Pakistan's remarkable resilience in the face of instability, noting that all state institutions continue to function effectively, ensuring the country's progress remains uninterrupted.

Siddiqui further highlighted that PML-N's endeavours have successfully attracted foreign investment, resulting in a surge of dignitaries visiting Pakistan and creating new investment opportunities.

Responding to a query, Irfan Siddiqui lashed out that although corruption allegations have long surrounded many politicians, the PTI's genuine corrupt activities are only now being exposed, with the Farah Gogi land scandal being a prime illustration.

To another question Irfan Siddiqui stated that there is no existence of Al-Qadir Trust, adding that all the tall claims and lies of PTI are being exposed.

Responding to a question about the opposition alliance, Irfan Siddiqui said that any party that truly loves Pakistan will refuse to support PTI and mature politics will not consider an alliance.