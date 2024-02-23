Irfan Siddiqui Criticizes PTI For Attempting To Dent IMF Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Senator Irfan Saddiqui criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's statement on Friday for approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to support Pakistan, in a desperate attempt for political gains.
Speaking in the Senate, he expressed concern that such a demand from a political party could negatively impact the country's interests.
He called upon the House to debate whether preventing financial institutions by political parties from supporting Pakistan would be beneficial or detrimental to the country.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE issues 176,359 roll number slips for matric exam2 minutes ago
-
All possible facilities to be ensured for Hujjaj intending hajj 2024 : minister2 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations22 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested32 minutes ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate32 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail of newly elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha32 minutes ago
-
Four fertilizer dealers booked:52 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape: report1 hour ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape1 hour ago