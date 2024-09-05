Irfan Siddiqui Defends 'Peaceful Assembly, Public Order Act 2024'
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Senate Irfan Siddiqui, on Thursday come out in support of the newly passed 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024'.
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Siddiqui clarified that the law is not intended to restrict political activities, but rather to facilitate peaceful assemblies while maintaining public order.
Siddiqui emphasized that the Constitution does not guarantee unrestricted freedom of assembly, citing Article 16 as evidence.
He argued that the law strikes a balance between allowing peaceful political activities and protecting the rights of citizens, particularly in the capital city of Islamabad.
The law, which applies to all types of gatherings, aims to prevent situations where a group can "take the city hostage," Siddiqui explained. He noted that all four provinces already have similar laws in place, and Islamabad was in need of such legislation.
Siddiqui also highlighted the broad support for the law, which was passed with the backing of multiple political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, MQM, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, and several independent members.
