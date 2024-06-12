Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Elected Unopposed As Chairman Of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The coalition partners supported Irfan Siddiqui, while the opposition senators abstained from voting.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui was nominated for the chairmanship by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) parliamentary leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman.

The nomination was seconded by PPP Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan and PML-N Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan.

In a meeting attended by six members, including Sherry Rehman, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Rubina Qaimkhani, and Afnanullah Khan, endorsed Irfan Siddiqui.

PTI Senators Ali Zafar and Liaquat Khan Tarakai abstained from voting but expressed their support for post-election.

Ali Zafar commented, "If it weren’t for our ongoing political issues, I would have personally nominated Senator Irfan Siddiqui for the chairmanship. He is an excellent choice for this role."

Upon his election, Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their confidence.

He highlighted the critical role of the Foreign Affairs Committee, stating, "In today’s complex world, our diplomatic efforts must evolve. This committee will serve as a strategic think tank, offering robust support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

