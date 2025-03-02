Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Expresses Confidence Over Opposition Alliance To Shun PTI's Destructive Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui Sunday expressed confidence that the government will remain steadfast against the opposition alliance, believing key parties will uphold democratic principles and shun PTI's chaotic politics.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Irfan Siddiqui welcomed the opposition alliance as a democratic right, but expressed confidence that key parties will not endorse destructive politics.

Irfan Siddiqui stated that in a democratic setup, there should be no deadlocks, but PTI's actions led to an impasse.

Siddiqui further praised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Achakzai for consistently upholding democratic norms and culture, describing them as sensible politicians who have always prioritized the country's democratic values.

Responding to a query, he reaffirmed their alliance, acknowledging PPP's formidable political struggle and assuring that their concerns will be prioritized and addressed promptly.

He emphasized that ongoing meetings are being conducted to discuss and resolve pressing issues, further solidifying their partnership.

