UrduPoint.com

Irfan Siddiqui For Action On Defamatory Campaign Against Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Irfan Siddiqui for action on defamatory campaign against him

Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against the Radio Pakistan Director General (DG) for allegedly launching a defamatory campaign against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against the Radio Pakistan Director General (DG) for allegedly launching a defamatory campaign against him.

Speaking in the Senate, he alleged that hundreds of trees grown on the land adjacent to the Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi had been sold at minimal rates.

On inquiry, he said, it was told that the trees were sold to overcome the financial crisis being faced by the Radio Pakistan.

Siddiqui alleged that a defamatory campaign was launched in a bid to prevent him from performing his duties.

Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the Senate's Standing Committee on Privileges.

Siddiqui, in the motion, said under paragraphs 13, 14 and 15 of Rules 70 and 71 of the Senate, necessary action should be taken against those allegedly involved in the malicious campaign against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Irfan Siddiqui Rawalpindi From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka openers Karunaratne, Oshada lead Banglad ..

Sri Lanka openers Karunaratne, Oshada lead Bangladesh Test fightback

4 minutes ago
 Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil a ..

Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil authorities

4 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Ga ..

Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Gazprom Board of Directors - Com ..

4 minutes ago
 West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nation ..

West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nations League

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lo ..

Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lords - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.