ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, met with Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Senator Siddiqui warmly welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

He acknowledged the invitation to observe the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, scheduled for October 27, 2024, expressing his enthusiasm for witnessing this important democratic event.

He also thanked the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan for inviting a delegation of Pakistani senators to observe the elections.

Ambassador Tukhtayev announced the launch of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent, which will later be extended to other major cities in Pakistan.

Irfan Siddiqui praised Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights starting next month, stating that this development will significantly boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

He also highlighted the vast opportunities in trade and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the importance of maximizing these prospects for mutual benefit.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs between the two dignitaries.