Irfan Siddiqui Praises Uzbekistan's Initiative To Commence Flights Operaiton
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, met with Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral trade
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, met with Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral trade.
During the meeting, Senator Siddiqui warmly welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.
He acknowledged the invitation to observe the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, scheduled for October 27, 2024, expressing his enthusiasm for witnessing this important democratic event.
He also thanked the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan for inviting a delegation of Pakistani senators to observe the elections.
Ambassador Tukhtayev announced the launch of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent, which will later be extended to other major cities in Pakistan.
Irfan Siddiqui praised Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights starting next month, stating that this development will significantly boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
He also highlighted the vast opportunities in trade and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the importance of maximizing these prospects for mutual benefit.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs between the two dignitaries.
Recent Stories
AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts
Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines
16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab
SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation4 minutes ago
-
US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines4 minutes ago
-
16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues9 minutes ago
-
Over 8,000 cases decided at LHC Multan Bench in 43 days20 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Prepares for Anti-Polio Campaign: DC21 minutes ago
-
USF CEO calls for increased breast cancer awareness, early detection30 minutes ago
-
Climate Change ministry signs nitric acid mitigation pact to boost climate action30 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders40 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November40 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students40 minutes ago
-
LGH establishes special counter to combat smog, raise public awareness40 minutes ago