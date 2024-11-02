(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of PML(N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Saturday made a bold statement regarding Imran Khan's future, asserting that Khan's expectations will be shattered and he will inevitably face legal consequences.

In an exclusive Interview Siddiqui PML-N is taking a thoughtful approach, prioritizing the law over politics and ensuring Imran Khan's legitimate requests for jail facilities are handled fairly.

Unlike PTI, PML-N leadership is not making careless statements instead, they are focusing on following the law and addressing Khan's demands in a fair and transparent manner in jail.

Responding a query, Senator clarified that Imran Khan's expectations with Donald Trump are considered baseless and amount to false hope, as governments typically prioritize good relations with countries rather than individuals

To another question, he said in a landmark achievement, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and its allied parties including PPP have successfully introduced the 26th Constitutional Amendment, aimed at expediting justice and tackling pending cases.

Senator also said that no final notification has been issued regarding the Judicial Commission's constitution and changes are expected until its final stage.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the government does not have sole authority to appoint judges, instead, it is the Judicial Commission of Pakistan that makes these decisions, adding, the commission comprises 10 to 12 members with only one representative from the government, the law minister added.

He also explained that with an increase in the number of judges, the goal is to timely resolve over 60,000 pending cases, bringing justice to approximately 87,000 prisoners.

This move aims to tackle the long-standing issue of backlog in Pakistan's judicial system, where cases have been pending for years, causing undue delays, he mentioned.