Irfan Siddiqui Says Imran Khan's Expectations Will Be Shattered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of PML(N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Saturday made a bold statement regarding Imran Khan's future, asserting that Khan's expectations will be shattered and he will inevitably face legal consequences.
In an exclusive Interview Siddiqui PML-N is taking a thoughtful approach, prioritizing the law over politics and ensuring Imran Khan's legitimate requests for jail facilities are handled fairly.
Unlike PTI, PML-N leadership is not making careless statements instead, they are focusing on following the law and addressing Khan's demands in a fair and transparent manner in jail.
Responding a query, Senator clarified that Imran Khan's expectations with Donald Trump are considered baseless and amount to false hope, as governments typically prioritize good relations with countries rather than individuals
To another question, he said in a landmark achievement, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and its allied parties including PPP have successfully introduced the 26th Constitutional Amendment, aimed at expediting justice and tackling pending cases.
Senator also said that no final notification has been issued regarding the Judicial Commission's constitution and changes are expected until its final stage.
Furthermore, he emphasized that the government does not have sole authority to appoint judges, instead, it is the Judicial Commission of Pakistan that makes these decisions, adding, the commission comprises 10 to 12 members with only one representative from the government, the law minister added.
He also explained that with an increase in the number of judges, the goal is to timely resolve over 60,000 pending cases, bringing justice to approximately 87,000 prisoners.
This move aims to tackle the long-standing issue of backlog in Pakistan's judicial system, where cases have been pending for years, causing undue delays, he mentioned.
Recent Stories
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daylong medical camp held2 minutes ago
-
Journalists in IIOJK face harsh victimization for reporting truth: Report2 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success in Villages of Hyderabad district2 minutes ago
-
Action taken against land mafia in Cholistan12 minutes ago
-
2000-litre adulterated milk discarded12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at Cholistan Veterinary University22 minutes ago
-
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points29 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, emphasizes role in security, publ ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
DG met predicts dry weather until mid-November2 hours ago
-
Woman dies in roof-collapse incident2 hours ago