Irfan Siddiqui says violence unacceptable, deplorable: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of the Muslim League (N), Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday said that, as per law, PTI has been assigned a specific place where they can hold a peaceful procession within the bounds of law and order.

Speaking to a private news channel, he noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a history of violent processions. However, he added that the government would respond forcefully to any violence.

He said that initiating dialogue without an absolute apology from PTI would amount to legitimizing all of their undemocratic and violent actions.

Replying to a query regarding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, he acknowledged his political wisdom and praised the role he played in promoting a peaceful struggle to protect democratic values.

“Maulana is a seasonal politician, we are trying to convince him to come on-board for the greater good of the country,” he added.