Irfan Siddiqui terms attack on Ayaz Amir a challenge for govt

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui has termed attack on prominent journalist, Ayaz Amir as a challenge for the government and district administration.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Irfan Siddiqui condemned the attack on renowned journalist, Ayaz Amir, calling it very regrettable act.

Irfan Siddiqui said it was important to end the practice of attacking the journalists, harassing and prosecuting them and crushing dissent. "The attack on Ayaz Amir on a busy highway in Lahore is a challenge for the government and the district administration", he said.

"Not only should the government but all sections of the society be mobilized for this purpose", Irfan Siddiqui stressed.