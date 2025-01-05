Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Urge PTI To Show Seriousness In Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Irfan Siddiqui urge PTI to show seriousness in talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to show seriousness in ongoing talks.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, Siddiqui said PTI's frequent changes in statements risk derailing the dialogue process.

He called on the PTI to submit a written charter of demands, as agreed in the communiqué from previous meetings, to ensure clarity and avoid misunderstandings.

He emphasized that the government is engaging in the talks openly and urged PTI to refrain from making contradictory remarks.

Siddiqui also stated that the dialogue is separate from legal proceedings and should not be influenced by court decisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Siddiqui Sunday From Government Court

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

37 minutes ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

3 hours ago
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

3 hours ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

3 hours ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

3 hours ago
 Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director ..

Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan