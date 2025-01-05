Irfan Siddiqui urge PTI to show seriousness in talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to show seriousness in ongoing talks.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, Siddiqui said PTI's frequent changes in statements risk derailing the dialogue process.

He called on the PTI to submit a written charter of demands, as agreed in the communiqué from previous meetings, to ensure clarity and avoid misunderstandings.

He emphasized that the government is engaging in the talks openly and urged PTI to refrain from making contradictory remarks.

Siddiqui also stated that the dialogue is separate from legal proceedings and should not be influenced by court decisions.